Bury roofer caught breaching cold calling ban 360 miles from home

A Bury St Edmunds roofer who was banned from cold calling at people’s homes, was caught after trying to overcharge a pensioner for work 360 miles away.

Peter Foster, 55, of The Birches, Bury St Edmunds, had been jailed for six months by Norwich Crown Court in October 2013 and given a five year Court Order not to cold call seeking house maintenance work, but on February 15 he pleaded guilty at Bodmin Magistrates’ Court, Cornwall, to breaching the order.

The 2013 offences involved taking cash from a 92-year-old in South Wootton who objected to the inflated price he charged for work. Police also had a second complaint about him threatening an elderly person and his neighbour in Gressinghall in a similar circumstances.

But the Bodmin court heard how last July, Foster cold called at the home of an elderly couple in St Columb Major offering to fit a dry verge system to one side of the property, claiming it would protect the roof tiles from high winds.

After completing this work, Foster began working on the opposite side of the property without permission, attempting to charge a £1,100.

The couple called their daughter, who called the police and Cornwall Trading Standards investigated.

Foster pleaded guilty to a breaching the order and was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months.

He was also given an eight-week curfew and ordered to pay £100 compensation, £115 victim surcharge and £2,400 costs. Foster was also issued a Criminal Behaviour Order, preventing him from cold calling at properties for a further five years.

Anyone who believes they have been victim of this type of crime should contact Trading Standards via the Citizens Advice Service on 0345 4040506.