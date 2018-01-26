Bury market bags Best Attraction prize for St Benedict’s Catholic School puppet parade

Bury St Edmunds market was recognised at the Great British Market Awards 2018 yesterday, bagging the prize for Best Market Attraction.

Organised by the National Association of British Market Authorities (NABMA) and sponsored by KPR Midlink, the ceremony, celebrated excellence in retail and wholesale markets across the UK.

Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk. Students from St Benedicts School have made six giant puppets as part of the Bury Festival about the market traders in the town for a parade starting on Angel Hill finishing at The Apex. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

The market was awarded for St Benedict’s Catholic School’s market projects, which aimed to encourage youngsters who want to start up their own businesses, and its puppet parade, which took place in the market May last year.

The projects included an incubation project for young people using sixth formers to support traders’ social media accounts and free PAT testing.

The market was also recognised for its stalls where local retailers can showcase produce and sampling stands with tasting stations for local restaurants.

NABMA President, Councillor Chris Rosling-Josephs said “I am delighted that, once again, we have had a diverse and inspiring set of applications from markets across the UK for this year’s GB Market Awards. Congratulations to everyone who applied and to the winners who showcase the best in innovation and enterprise.’

The ceremony was held at The Council House in Birmingham and was presented by Celebrity Cake Artist, Molly Robbins, star of Channel 4’s ‘Extreme Cake Makers’.