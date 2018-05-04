Bury in Bloom appeals for entries for ‘Senior Green Fingers’ competition

Floral campaign group Bury in Bloom is appealing for entries to its ‘Senior Green Fingers’ competition.

The contest is open to nursing, care and residential homes as well as day care centres in Bury St Edmunds.

Bury in Bloom is looking for gardens and examples of gardening which benefit and involve residents and patients.

The contest is free to enter and everyone has the chance to win gardening vouchers with a top prize of £100.

Melanie Lesser, Bury in Bloom co-ordinator, said: “Our judges will come to visit at a pre-arranged time on Monday, July 2 and will be looking at an y aspect of your garden you wish to show them.

“We want to encourage involvement across the town as we have the Britain in Bloom judges visiting on July 31 this year.”

Participants will be invited to an awards presentation and tea party at St Peter’s Nursing Home on August 7.

The contest is supported by locality budget funding from Cllrs Wayne Hailstone, Pat Warby and Richard Rout.

Download an entry form at www.buryinbloom.org.uk and email it to Melanie@buryinbloom.org.uk by Friday, May 18.