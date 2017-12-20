Bury head praised by Ofsted’s inspectors

A head and his staff have received a high praise from Ofsted inspectors for their efforts in maintaining standards at their school.

An Ofsted report on St Edmundsbury Church of England Primary School, in Bury St Edmunds, rates it as ‘good’ for the second time but also praises its staff for the way they have striven to maintain standards and improve in minor areas raised in an inspection in March.

Since then there have been staff and governor changes and the school has grown to include year five and six pupils.

Ofsted told Ian Kearns: “Since taking up the post of interim headteacher for the autumn term 2017, you have focused resolutely on the pupils in your care.

“Despite your short time at the school, you are uncompromising in your desire for the school to continually improve.

“With the support of the very effective deputy headteacher, you have created a positive learning culture through your intent to share responsibilities, increase accountability and give staff ownership of systems and routines.

“As a result, staff morale is high and together you take collective responsibility for pupils’ outcomes.”