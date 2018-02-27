Bury, Haverhill and Newmarket to compete in 100 in 100 apprenticeship challenge

The race is on between Bury St Edmunds, Haverhill and Newmarket to be the first town to create 100 new apprenticeships in 100 days and win a challenge set by West Suffolk College.

The college created the 100 in 100 challenge to mark National Apprenticeship Week, which runs from March 5 to 9, and to create more job opportunities for young people.

Phil Stittle, director of business development at West Suffolk College, said: “We have 3,500 applications for apprenticeships but only 500 suitable job vacancies.

“Companies in these three towns can help create jobs and opportunities for so many people and improve and grow their businesses. Plus it’s a great chance for apprentices to find employment in their own towns.”

The competition is being supported by Bury and Newmarket BID, One Haverhill Partnership, New Anglia LEP, Greater Cambridgeshire Greater Peterborough LEP, Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, St Edmundsbury Borough Council and Forest Heath District Council.

It will launch on Tuesday, March 6 in the Tack Room, Newmarket, on Wednesday March 7 at West Suffolk College in Bury and on March 8 at the Arts Centre in Haverhill. It will then finish 100 working days later at the end of July.

To find out more about the challenge visit 100in100.co.uk, where a running tally of each town’s apprenticeships will be kept.