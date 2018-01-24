Bury business, Simple System Horse Feeds, bags top social media award

A horse nutrition business in Bury St Edmunds bagged a top social media award at the British Equetrian Trade Association (BETA) Awards on Monday.

Simple System Horse Feeds, in Newmarket Road, Risby, won the TSM Social Media Award after judges recognised its well-balanced approach to social media and its ability to give sound nutritional advice. The brand was also praised for its strong social media following.

They were handed the award at BETA’s annual Gala dinner, which was held at the National Motorcycle Museum near Birmingham.