Burglars throw liquid substance into man’s face and steal cash from property

Burglars threw a liquid substance into the face of a man and stole cash from a Suffolk property.

The incident was at about 2pm yesterday (Wednesday, January 17) at a property in The Street, Brettenham.

Three males knocked on the door of the property and asked for directions to Ipswich.

When the victim, aged in his late 50s, gave directions, one of them threw a liquid substance into his face, which was later found to have caused no lasting damage.

They then forced their way into the home and made an untidy search of the property before taking a quantity of cash.

The suspects are described as having possibly an Asian appearance.

The liquid substance isn’t believed to be acid.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour at around the time of the incident or has knowledge of the incident should contact Ipswich CID on 101 quoting crime reference 3250/18 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.