Burglars target three properties in Thetford

There was a spate of burglaries in Thetford last week, with three addresses being targetted.

Jewellery was stolen from a property in Collingwood Way, which was broken into between 4.30pm and 6.30pm on Thursday, December 7.

Another property, in Jubilee Close, was also broken into between 10.30am and 5.45pm on the same day but it is believed that nothing was taken.

Anyone with any information about either of these incidents should contact DC Alex Gilmour at Thetford CID on 101.

The third incident occurred some time between 9am on Thursday, December 7 and 7.30am on Friday, December 8, when a property in Hawthorn Way was broken into. It is not yet known if anything was stolen.

Anyone with information should contact DC Ellie Knul at Thetford CID on 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 for any of the three incidents.