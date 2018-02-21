Budget gets green light from council

Councillors have given the green light to a budget which freezes the borough’s portion of Council Tax for 2018/19.

St Edmundsbury Borough Council met on Tuesday to discuss budget proposals which included freezing any Council Tax increase and supporting the transition to the new joint West Suffolk Council, with Forest Heath District Council, in 2019.

Through working jointly and sharing services, the two councils say they are already saving more than £4 million a year.

St Edmundsbury borough councillor Ian Houlder, cabinet member for resources and performance, said: “Proposals for the new single council will also bring greater benefits, building on the good financial position we have created.”

The council also backed a strategy to invest in and manage growth across West Suffolk.

Cllr John Griffiths, St Edmundsbury Borough Council leader, said: “This budget, with our investment strategy, will not only mean we will continue to deliver high quality services for our residents but allow us to invest further in community projects as well as increasing jobs, prosperity and wellbeing in our area.”