Former Culford School student, Juod Habib-Allah, has been chosen to have his artwork featured in a major exhibition.

Juod’s ceramic extruded reflected sculpture will be displayed at the Royal British Arts (RBA) Society’s Rising Stars Exhibition.

Brenda Hunt, art teacher at Culford, said: “We are extremely delighted that Juod’s work has been selected for such a prestigious exhibition and we look forward to seeing his work display.”