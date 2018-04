A 73-year-old man from Brandon has denied alleged sexual offences with a seven-year-old girl.

Richard Winstone, of Bury Road, pleaded not guilty to five charges today at Ipswich Crown Court.

He is alleged to have indecently touched the girl in Brandon between 2015 and 2016 and incited her to engage in sexual activity.

Winstone’s trial in August is expected to last for three and four days.