Brandon man jailed after head stamping attack

A man from Brandon who stamped on another man’s head has been jailed.

Oliver Thompson, 26, of Gas House Drove, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday.

He had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to a charge of assault causing actual bodily harm.

Thompson attacked Adrian Flanaghan and stamped on his head during an incident on March 27 last year outside Leamon Court, in Brandon.

Mr Flanaghan sustained fractures to his jaw and nose. The court also heard both men had been drinking.

Judge David Goodin said he had studied pre-sentence reports prepared by the Probation Service and concluded that immediate custody was the only realistic option because of the seriousness of the offence.

Thompson was jailed for 15 months and a restraining order from contacting his victim for two years.