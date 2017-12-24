Brandon centre visited by MP

Brandon Heritage Centre had a West Suffolk MP visit and were presented with a £4,000 cheque last week.

The Minister of State for Digital and Culture, Matt Hancock, had a tour of the centre during Local Charities Day.

Manager, Darren Norton, said: “The visit went really well, Mr Hancock was quite excited by our flint knapping and rabbit warrening displays.”

The centre, in George Street, is a community project which only reopened in July and during the visit they were given the cheque they had won from Brandon Tesco and their Bags of Help scheme.

Mr Norton said: “The centre was built in 1991 and our displays are still from that time, so we hope to modernise the flint knapping displays.

“Thetford has Dad’s Army and Charles Burrell but Brandon is famous for flint knapping in the area and we want to show our pride in that.”