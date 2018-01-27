Boys hit high notes at ‘be a chorister’ event

Eight schoolboys were given a taster of chorister life at a special event held at Bury St Edmunds Cathedral on Saturday.

The afternoon was organised and hosted by the cathedral’s director of music, James Thomas, who led the boys in singing activities and games and gave them a tour of the cathedral.

Be a Chorister Afternoon at St Edmundsbury Cathedral with James Thomas - Director of Music PICTURE: Mecha Morton

They were also given the opportunity to sing with the cathedral choir before taking part in a question and answer session with their parents.

“I wanted to encourage youngsters to come along and experience what it would be like to be a cathedral chorister,” he said.

“We had an afternoon of fun and games and I gave them some music to learn. It was a lovely day. I was ever so pleased.”

The event has proved to be successful with at least three of the boys having already beenin touch with James to arrange an audition.

“I am so pleased they have taken an interest in it,” he said.

“That was the whole point of the day - to see if they would take to it. Being a chorister is not just about learning music but also about how you organise yourself, your confidence and how you think things through so we tried to show them that.”

James hopes to host another event later in the year for girls and is always looking for more singers to join the choir. For more information or to discuss auditioning for the choir, call James on 07974 815973.