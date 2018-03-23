Boys brave the snow to lose locks for trust

George Bellinger is so impressed with the support the Teenage Cancer Trust is giving his cousin Josh Rands that he decided he had to raise some money to thank them.

When George, 13, from Thurston, told his school friend Harrison Mayhew-Kemp, 14, from Stowupland, about his cousin and his plan to have his head shaved for the charity, Harrison decided to do the same.

Harrison Mayhew-Kemp, left, and George Bellinger after their hair shave

Josh, 20, was diagnosed with synovial sarcoma in November and is being supported by the trust as he underwent chemotherapy and is now having radiotherapy.

George is, naturally, worried about him, but neither he nor Harrison are strangers to hospital visits and long-term treatment.

George has the progressive muscle wasting condition Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, can no longer walk and has limited use of his arms. He has been taking part in clinical trials so has had many stays at Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital.

Harrison has cerebral palsy and has to use a powered wheelchair to get about, as well as having had his own medical problems.

George's cousin Josh Rands who inspired the boy's fund raising for the Teenage Cancer Trust

Both go to Thomas Wolsey Academy, in Ipswich, which is a special school for students with physical, medical and learning difficulties.

So, on Saturday, hoping to raise just £500, the two boys went to Harrison’s cousin’s hair salon The Cutting Edge in Ipswich, and said goodbye to their locks, in spite of sub zero temperatures outside.

George’s mum Rebecca said: “I managed to get away without having a haircut – thank goodness – those boys sure were cold going out in the snow.”

But even without mum joining in, the pair had raised more than £2,717 by the end of the day.

A spokeswoman for the trust said: “George and Harrison should feel incredibly proud of themselves for demonstrating such thoughtfulness and spirit, despite their own health challenges. A massive thank you and well done.”