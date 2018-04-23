Border Collie Sam is looking for a permanent home after a happy stay with Andrew

Border Collie Sam is searching for a permanent home after being fostered by doggy champion Andrew Whitfield.

Described as ‘a very relaxed chap’ the five-year-old has been living with Andrew for the past eight months after his owner became ill.

Her family are now concerned that Sam will get too attached to his foster carer and feel he now needs a permanent home.

He is very well behaved inside the home and out on walks.

Andrew said: “He is very affectionate and loves to meet new faces and spending time with people. He alaso enjoys car and train journeys and is well behaved while travelling.”

He would be best suited to a family with a secure enclosed garden and without cats. He enjoys his walks and playing with his ball and teddy bear collection.

Andrews, 41, writes training programmes and is a verger at St Edmundsbury Cathedral.

He has fostered 19 dogs since 2012, mainly for the RSPCA.

He became a fosterer as travel commitments meant he could not take on a full-time pet.

He said: “Sam is my 19th dog and he is one of the best. He’s great a real companion and I will miss him when he finds his new home. I know he will bring joy to anyone that decides to add him to their home.”

If you would like to take Sam in you can contact Andrew via Sam’s email address: fosterdogsam@outlook.com