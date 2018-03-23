Book your seats for Fashion Fusion

Don’t forget to book tickets for Bury St Edmunds’ style spectacular, Fashion Fusion, which is coming to The Apex in May.

Fundraising fashionistas will take to the catwalk in aid of St Nicholas Hospice Care, which provides care and support to people with long-term and life-threatening illnesses in West Suffolk and Thetford.

Models will strut their stuff in outfits provided by 11 independent and high street stores in Bury which have joined forces to help raise funds for the charity.

Clothing from Five Six Blue Boutique, Lizzy Hall, Javelin, Hobbs, Mistral, Elizabeth Gash, Dapper Fox, Cabana, Trete, House of Snow and the hospice’s own retail shop will be on show.

Students from West Suffolk College will also be showcasing their own designs on the night.

Ian Clarke, Marketing & Sales Manager at The Apex, said: “Ticket sales for the 2018 show are currently on schedule to out sell 2017, which will be very satisfying.

“Fashion Fusion has become a much loved part of the annual calendar for Apex staff. Our Technical and Operations Manager Tim Carr and his crew really go out of their way to put on a spectacular catwalk with an amazing light show.

“The cherry on the top is knowing the hard work involved is all for such a fantastic and worthy cause.”

Last year’s event raised more than £10,000 which is enough to run the hospice’s services for one day.

The night will begin with a drinks reception at 7pm before the show starts at 7.30pm, during which guests will also have the chance to peruse fashion and beauty stalls and enter the raffle.

Tickets cost £18 and include a welcome drink, interval popcorn and an entry into the seat number competition.

For more information and to book tickets, visit https://www.theapex.co.uk/whats-on/details.cfm?id=342747&ins=441189