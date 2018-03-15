Boat rescue frees Santon Downham walker

A combined effort by Norfolk and Suffolk Fire and Rescue Services to free an elderly walker trapped in mud in Santon Downham ending up in using a boat to get her out.

The walker had slipped by the River Little Ouse at around 11am yesterday and became stuck.

Paramedics, who were first on the scene, could not reach the woman to check her injuries as they feared becoming caught in the mud themselves.

Firefighters were called to the incident at 12.17pm and after an initial look at the scene they decided to use a boat.

Vehicles and crews from Thetford, Bury St Edmunds, Woodbridge, Brandon and Ipswich attended the incident.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokeman said: “An ambulance crew, rapid response vehicle and Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) attended after a report of a woman who had fallen in the forest in Santon Downham.

“They treated a woman with an ankle injury and she was then taken to West Suffolk Hospital for further care.”