Bishop builds 50-brick chair for St Edmundsbury Cathedral Lego project

The Bishop of Dunwich has given his backing to the St Edmundsbury Cathedral Lego project by building and sponsoring his very own bishop’s chair.

Bishop Mike Harrison visited the Cathedral just before Christmas to build and sponsor the 50-brick chair for £50.

Some 35,000 bricks have now been laid during the project which aims to raise £200,000 for cathedral funds and youth outreach projects by replicating the famous landmark in Lego.

The building is now beginning to take shape with more detailed pieces added including a bishop’s seat, a font, five altars and congregational pews.

Visitors have been donating £1 each to lay a brick. New sponsorship packages have also been launched as the Lego cathedral progresses.

“It’s been a long time since I played with Lego and this was an opportunity for a nostalgic return to the old ways in aid of a worthy cause,” said Bishop Mike.

The Lego build began in May last year. It follows that of Durham Cathedral which raised £300,00 in three years, after completion in July 2016.

The St Edmundsbury project has 45 volunteers including local families who have helped from the beginning.

Marie Taylor-Stent, the Cathedral’s marketing manager, said the build was proving popular, with some surprise benefits.

“Apart from people having fun building it, the model also serves as a superb map of the Cathedral for visitors and is a talking point about its various features,” she said.

“A little community has also evolved around the Lego build with volunteers and helpers of all ages.”

The new sponsorship packages are aimed primarily at local businesses. The font can be sponsored for £2,500, the bishop’s seat for £1,250, altars for £500 each and a pew for £125.

For more details email: events@stedscathedral.org or phone 01284 748721.