Bury parkrun legend Martin Tilley is in no mood to slow down, completing his 40th 5km circuit a day before his 80th birthday.

Dressed in a clown costume for the occasion, the Saint Edmund Pacers stalwart was understandably around eight minutes down on his personal best - clocking 42min 11.

As one of the original members of the club, Martin is well-known to many a runner and Pacers were on hand to cheer as he finished on Saturday (February 16).

Sue Dunne with Martin Tilley before the parkrun

Sue Dunne, a director of Bury St Edmunds parkrun, said: “Martin has been involved ever since it set up in 2013.

“He is a regular runner but has volunteered even more times. All the Pacers came to support him on his birthday weekend.

“I gave an introduction at the beginning and, in announcing his birthday, said this is all what we want to be doing when we are 80. He runs two or three times every week.

“He was dressed as a clown and explained when he was younger he used to do children’s entertainment.

“Around the course he spent some time chatting, so it was not a personal best but we all clapped him as he came in.

“It was a really happy day.”

Saint Edmund Pacers with Martin Tilley

Martin has also volunteered more than 50 times at the parkrun, which sees runners complete two laps of Nowton Park.

The free event is held every Saturday at 9am and completely staffed by volunteers.

To find out more, visit: parkrun.org.uk/burystedmunds