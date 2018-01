Pit and Supermoto bikes have been stolen following a burglary in Weeting last week.

The nine bikes were taken after a garage was broken into at an address in Shadwell Close between 1pm on Monday, January 15 and 9pm on Tuesday, January 16.

This Stomp 110 Semi Auto was also taken during the burglary

Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area between the times stated or anyone with information is asked to contact PC Mark Tate at Thetford Police Station on 101.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.