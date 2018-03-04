Bike, bottles and boxes cleared by litter volunteers

An area of the River Linnet blighted by dumped bottles and litter has had a much-needed tidy up.

Bury St Edmunds Water Meadows Group organised a litter pick of the area from Holywater Meadow to Cullum Road, after Corsbie Close resident Joanna Van Kleeck highlighted the debris which had collected in the area, particularly near a footbridge.

On Sunday, volunteers wearing waders and armed with bin bags scoured the area for dumped rubbish, collecting items ranging from pizza boxes to a children’s bike.

Joanna said: “The River Linnet looks amazing now and is actually flowing.”

A total of 20 bags were collected.

For information, go to www.bury-watermeadowsgroup.com