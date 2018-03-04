Bike, bottles and boxes cleared by litter volunteers

River Linnet litter pick near Corsbie Close, Bury St Edmunds Picture Mark Westley
River Linnet litter pick near Corsbie Close, Bury St Edmunds Picture Mark Westley
Share this article

An area of the River Linnet blighted by dumped bottles and litter has had a much-needed tidy up.

Bury St Edmunds Water Meadows Group organised a litter pick of the area from Holywater Meadow to Cullum Road, after Corsbie Close resident Joanna Van Kleeck highlighted the debris which had collected in the area, particularly near a footbridge.

On Sunday, volunteers wearing waders and armed with bin bags scoured the area for dumped rubbish, collecting items ranging from pizza boxes to a children’s bike.

Joanna said: “The River Linnet looks amazing now and is actually flowing.”

A total of 20 bags were collected.

For information, go to www.bury-watermeadowsgroup.com