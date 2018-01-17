Bid to convert Hockwold Hall into events venue

Have your say

Plans to turn a home into a wedding and events venue have been submitted to West Norfolk Council.

An application for listed building consent for the redevelopment of Hockwold Hall, in Station Road, Hockwold, has been made to the authority.

Documents submitted as part of the application say the application is partly retrospective, as events are already being staged there.

However, it says that internal alterations to the building have yet to begin.

It added: “The proposed change of use of Hockwold Hall will make use of an historic building in a sustainable location.”

The application allows for the development of facilities including overnight accommodation and car parking.

A separate application for retrospective permission to retain a marquee in the hall’s grounds has also been submitted.