Beyton death ‘not suspicious’

Police investigating the death of a 52-year-old woman from Beyton are now satisfied that there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident.

Julie Feetham died in hospital on Tuesday November 14 after police were called to a property on Thurston Road after reports she had sustained serious injuries.

A Home Office post mortem examination concluded that Ms Feetham died as a result of the effects of a traumatic head injury.

A 55-year-old man, initially arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and released under investigation, will no longer face police action in connection with the incident. A file will now be prepared for submission to the coroner and an inquest will be held in due course.