Beyton charity builds slum the ‘mother of all play areas’

A new playground would cause excitement for children in the UK, but when Beyton-based charity Doxa Project opened its play area in a Kenyan slum, nearly 200 children were at the gate.

The charity, founded by Ben Ryan after seeing life in the Kwi Marugi slums in Nakuru, tries to improve life there with community and education projects.

The Doxa team set out on their mission

It’s latest effort was intended to give the slum children a safe area to play, along with two special needs classrooms, all on a materials budget of £6,200.

A wall had been built around the area and then an eight-man team, all from the Bury St Edmunds area, flew out to create what Ben called ‘the mother of all play areas complete with a jungle gym, table tennis table, stepping stones, gym bars, tyre swing, volleyball court and basketball area’,

Ben with Stuart Hitchcock, Toby Bennett, Mike Long, Luke Alexander, Julian Read, Ray Balmer, Shaun Byford, and Kenyan volunteers, spent a week building the play area.

Ben said: “There were constant streams of kids peering over the wall, appearing at the gate or trying to catch the attention of children’s entertainer Toby.

Kwi Marugi children make full use of the play area the Doxa team created

“In five days, we got the job done – an incredible amount of work but the reward was fantastic.

“Seeing 150-200 kids fly through the gate, faces so excited, every piece of equipment intensely overcrowded and nothing but joy all around us was precious. Special moments for all of us as that unfolded before our eyes.”

To find out more about Doxa Project, and donate, visit http://thedoxaproject.org|www.thedoxaproject.org|Click for website}