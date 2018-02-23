Betty’s wins rave reviews

Gin connoisseurs gave the seal of approval to a new Bacton distillery’s offering when it launched on Saturday.

The Heart of Suffolk Distillery, at Finbow’s Yard, opened its doors to an enthusiastic public, with queues almost the whole day according to owners Martyn and Karen Luke.

“It was manic from 10am until we closed at 3.30pm – at 3pm we still had a queue outside. It was beyond all our expectations. I would describe it as crazy but fantastic,” said Martyn.

“The response to our Betty’s Gin was unbelievably positive.”

Karen was introduced to gin by her mother many years ago, sparking a long-held passion for the drink which she later shared with Martyn.

About three years ago they were travelling the North Coast 500 when they visited a small gin distillery in a remote part of Scotland.

“When we got back into the car, Martyn turned to me and said ‘this is what I would like to do’,” said Karen.

The pair then spent months experimenting, researching and tasting their home-made gin (with ‘some better than others’ according to Karen).

“When thinking of a name for our gin it seemed the natural thing to do to pay tribute to my late mother, who introduced me to gin just over 35 years ago, and call it Betty’s.

“Our dream became reality when the doors of the distillery were opened for the first time on Saturday,” added Karen.

Heart of Suffolk Distillery is open 10am-4pm Thursdays and Fridays, and 10am-3pm on Saturdays.

Or go to www.heartofsuffolkdistillery.co.uk