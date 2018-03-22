Beck Row trailer theft

A trailer worth around £2,000 has been stolen from a property in Beck Row.

It took place on Saturday, March 10, at Holmsey Green at about 10.20pm when an Ifor Williams trailer was seen being driven from the driveway of the victim’s address using a strap.

The trailer then became detached from the offending vehicle, described as a silver Vauxhall Astra, and collided with a stationary vehicle, a blue Mazda 6.

Although the damage caused by the trailer was superficial, the Mazda car was badly damaged.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or saw any suspicious behaviour prior to the incident taking place should contact Mildenhall police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/13255/18 or alternatively contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.