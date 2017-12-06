Beck Row man denies stealing charity collection box

A man from Beck Row has appeared in court to deny stealing a charity collection box.

Michael McCulloch, 43, of Morley Close, today (Wednesday) also denied a charge of burglary.

McCulloch, who appeared at Ipswich Crown Court via a video link from prison, pleaded not guilty to the theft of an Age Concern collection box in Bury St Edmunds on January 31 and not guilty to burglary at a house in High Street, Lakenheath on October 26 when it is alleged a number of medicine bottles were stolen.

Judge John Devaux told McCulloch that he would continue to be remanded in custody until he returns to the same court in February for his trial.