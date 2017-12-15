Beck Row man charged over attempted robberies in Mildenhall

A 32-year-old man has been charged in connection with two attempted robberies in Mildenhall.

The incidents were between 4.10pm and 4.20pm on Wednesday, December 13, in Mill Street and St Andrews Street.

In each incident, a man made a failed attempt to steal handbags from a 17-year-old girl and a 62-year-old woman, but in both cases members of the public intervened and the suspect ran away.

During the incident in Mill Street involving the 17-year-old victim, the suspect was holding a hammer.

Police were called and arrested a man in connection with the incidents a short while later.

He was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Terry Jones, of Cutters Close, Beck Row, was charged with two counts of attempted robbery and also possession of an offensive weapon.

He appeared before Ipswich Magistrates’ Court today (Friday, December 15) and was remanded in custody to next appear at Ipswich Crown Court on January 12.