Beatles signed card and Nirvana vinyls among items sold at Stowmarket auction

A Stowmarket auction firm held its first toy, music and memorabilia auction last month, with items sold totalling over £65,000.

A card signed by The Beatles was among items sold at the event, which was hosted by Bishop & Miller, one of the leading independent auction and valuation firms in the East of England, on March 10.

The band card, which was signed by all four band members at a 1963 concert in Great Yarmouth, sold for £3,340.

A collection of Nirvana vinyls and memorabilia which had been signed by Kurt Kobain also sold for £15,000, while a rare Jeffries Concertina fetched over £4,000.

Oliver Miller, managing director, said: “The auction was a great success with a very high selling rate and most items going for the top of the estimate or over. We had some rare and really interesting pieces across all of the categories, which got a lot of collectors excited.”