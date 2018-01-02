‘Battle of the Knights’ challenge in aid of hospice

Daring fund-raisers are being encouraged to take up the gauntlet in an obstacle course challenge in aid of St Nicholas Hospice Care.

Participants in the hospice’s second annual Battle of the Knights will tackle a 4km run followed by a 1km course with 25 obstacles.

Obstacles at the March 18 event at the Playground, in Barrow, include a 10ft wall, tyre run, vertical cargo net, incline and decline monkey bars as well as a ramp climb.

Jenny Smith, event manager at the hospice, said: “Last time we had 200 places and they filled up very quickly, which is why we have decided to extend this year’s event, and include special races for children too.”

After last year’s event raised £14,000, the hospice has decided to double the number of challengers to 400.

The first 200 adults to sign-up online will be able to do so at a reduced rate of £25.

After the first 200 places have been filled further places will be priced at £30 until February 15 and will cost £35 after that date.

For those looking for a more competitive edge, the course will be timed and those finishing in the top 10 per cent will receive the title of Knight and the chance to defend their honour at next year’s event free of charge.

Two children’s races have also been added to the event’s line-up.

Children can take part for £15, with 100 places available.

All entrants will receive a medal.

To sign up, visit https://stnicholashospice.org.uk