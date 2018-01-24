Bardwell ‘is a winner’ despite not making next round of television competition

TV star Penelope Keith enjoyed the Good Life when she saw for herself why Bardwell was in the running for UK Village of the Year.

The village was featured on the popular Channel Four programme on Tuesday as part of the south-east region heats.

Although the village did not go on to the next round, it was a celebration of its community spirit.

Bardwell Parish Council, supported by local groups, put the village forward for the competition.

It competed against hundreds of other villages across the UK to be picked to be visited by the television cameras.

However Bardwell did not make it through to the next round.

Councillor Peter Sanderson, chairman of Bardwell Parish Council, said: “Bardwell is a thriving village with events and activities on for all ages and abilities. This is also reflected in the pride we all have for our beautiful village with its green, church and windmill.

“Although we didn’t progress to the next round, we think Bardwell is a winner.”

St Edmundsbury Borough Councillor Andrew Smith, local member for Bardwell, said: “While Bardwell is a great place to live it is the people and neighbourly spirit that really sets it apart.

“Well done to all involved in attracting the cameras to Bardwell and making the village the thriving place it is.”