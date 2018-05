Free tea, coffee and cake is on offer to anyone feeling lonely, isolated or keen to meet new people in Bury St Edmunds.

Boosh bar, in Abbeygate Street, has launched weekly ‘Meet up Mondays’. From 10-11am, anyone is welcome at the bar for free refreshments and the chance to meet new people. As the bar is dog friendly, canine friends are also invited.

Pepi Murphy, Boosh general manager, said: “We’ve had a couple of Meet up Mondays now and it’s been quiet, so we would love to see more people.”