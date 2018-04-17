Badwell Ash driver is handed suspended sentence

A woman from Badwell Ash who drove the wrong way around a roundabout before causing a head on crash with a motorcycle has been handed a suspended prison sentence.

Linda Boreham, 63, of St Mary’s Crescent, Badwell Ash had pleaded guilty at Ipswich Crown Court to causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The court was told that on March 4, 2017, Boreham collided with Ian Brown, 57, on the A1088 roundabout at Elmswell.

Mr Brown, from Bacton, sustained three ruptured arteries, fractured ribs, punctured lungs, leg and pelvic fractures and a head injury described as “life changing.”

Boreham had expressed remorse and said she was “devastated” by what had happened.

Judge Emma Peters sentenced Boreham to 12 months imprisonment suspended for 24 months, ordered to complete 280 hours unpaid community work and was disqualified from driving for five years.