Back to school for lessons in being an epic dad

It was back to school for 19 dads at the first EPIC Dads event at West Row Academy.

EPIC stands for Encourager, Provider, Instructor, Carer, which the charity says are four key roles of a father-figure.

Back to school for 19 fathers who took part in West Row Academy's Epic Dads event

Richard Keeble who is the EPIC Dad’s community leader said:“We want to celebrate the key role that dads and male carers have in families and communities and encourage the father-child relationship through fun clubs, parenting courses and family activities.”

The dads took part in activities with their children, including Easter crafts and games.

From April 24 the school has is a six-week EPIC Dads evening course for all fathers which can be booked with Richard on 07717 744608. It is running its own open-to-all 10-week Raising Children course from September 18: book with its family support practitioner Genine Harrison on 01638 715680.