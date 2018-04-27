Baby Boomers talkin’ ‘bout their generation

Baby Boomers are being invited to share their teenage musical memories by Talkin’ ‘bout my Generation (as The Who sang in 1965) at Mildenhall Museum on Sunday.

Between 2pm and 4.30pm the lottery funded Market Place East Anglian market towns arts project will be wanting to hear about partying at the town hall, scootering to the coast, listening to local bands in bars or taping the top forty in your bedroom.

Custom built music booths, old 45s, clothes, photos and even smells and tastes will jog your memory,

You can also upload memories and pictures at www.mygeneration.ccan.co.uk