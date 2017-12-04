Baby Alec to be face of Cancer Research awards after battle with rare cancer

The family of a young boy who was diagnosed with a rare cancer last year are helping to launch an awards scheme to recognise the courage of other children with the disease.

One-year-old Alec Carpenter, from Stowmarket, was diagnosed with neuroblastoma - a cancer of the nerve cells left behind from a baby’s development in the womb - when he was just 19 weeks old.

After his diagnosis, Alec was nominated by his mum and dad, Nicola and Glen, for a Cancer Research UK Kids & Teens Star Award.

Having been told earlier this year that he is now in remission, Alec’s family are helping to launch the award ceremony and encourage families of children with cancer to nominate their loved ones.

“Alec is still too young to know what he’s been through but he loves his Star trophy and we will always keep that. The bravery he showed during treatment was amazing but he still has to be brave now,” said Nicola.

“Our experiences have shown us how important research is but also how important it is that we get kinder treatments for children.”

Throughout Alec’s treatment, the Carpenter family allowed doctors to send any spare tissue and blood samples to the research bank.

Danielle Gavin, spokesperson for Cancer Research UK Kids and Teens in Suffolk, said: “We’re proud to have Alec as the face of Cancer Research UK Kids & Teens Star Awards in the East. These awards recognise the incredible bravery of young people, children and babies, like Alec, who had been diagnosed with cancer.”