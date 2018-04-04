Award for firm’s Cupola restoration

A construction company has won a top award for its work to bring a historic fire-ravaged Bury St Edmunds building back from the ashes.

Seamans Building, which restored Cupola House, scooped the National Federation of Builders (NFB) Heritage Project of the Year accolade.

The fire ravaged Cupola House, Bury St Edmunds.

The Grade I listed building, in The Traverse, was gutted by a devastating blaze in 2012 when it was occupied by the Strada restaurant. It reopened last year as steak and lobster restaurant Bourgee.

Duncan Haydon, chief executive at Seamans, said: “We’re delighted to win the prestigious NFB Heritage Project of the Year award.

“It’s a huge achievement and is testament to our exceptional team and the construction excellence we offer at Seamans Building.”

The company, based in Thurston, restored original features including ornate plastering with gold leaf decoration and rebuilt a five-storey oak staircase as well as the octagonal cupola.

Steve Reason, of Seamans, said: “Our skilled craftsmen painstakingly worked to renovate this glorious heritage property, incorporating sections that survived the fire and carefully reinstating decorative features and paneling to the highest standards with exceptional craftsmanship.”