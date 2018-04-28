Author Victoria’s fifth book marks new chapter

A self-published children’s author from Bury St Edmunds is celebrating after the release of her new book, Bella and Barney the Badgers.

Victoria Brock’s latest book, which tells the tale of a badger who goes out to experience the day time, is the fifth in her series of rhyming animal stories for children aged three to six.

Victoria, who works at Greene King, has gained a strong following on social media, with her books being ordered from as far as New York.

“The books are doing really well and are now in about 30 shops across Norfolk and Suffolk. It’s hard work but hearing that people love the books is amazing,” she said.

Victoria wrote her first book, Harriet the Hedgehog, to raise money for the Starlight Children’s Charity after her nieces Megan and Gracie Garwood were diagnosed with leukaemia at the age of four.

“It feels lovely to raise money for Starlight as they did so much for my nieces when they were poorly,” said Victoria, who is a single mother to eight-year-old Jacob.

The girls, who celebrated their 13th birthdays last month, were given the all clear five years ago.

Victoria’s books and merchandise are available to buy at victoriabrockauthor.co.uk as well as on Amazon and Etsy.