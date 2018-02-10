Ashtons Legal to move out of Bury St Edmunds to purpose built centre at Fornham St Martin

Legal firm Ashtons Legal is moving into purpose-designed premises in Fornham St Martin over the next 18 months.

The firm, which has offices in Guildhall Street, and formerly in Kempson Way, Bury St Edmunds, is making the move in two phases.

The company wants to create one large mid-region presence as opposed to smaller separate offices in mid Anglia. This will complement its presence in Cambridge, Norwich and Ipswich.

Last year the firm vacated its offices in Kempson Way and these staff, who have been at other locations, will move to an initial business unit at Fornham Business Court at Hall Farm, along with Guildhall Street staff in June.

Edward O’Rourke, CEO at Ashtons, said: “This is an exciting step for us. The new modern offices will be able to accommodate up to 160 people at any one time.

“We currently have around 350 staff accross East Anglia and expect to grow steadily, with Bury being a good central location in which to base some teams.

“By the time the project is complete we will also have 150 parking spaces which will benefit clients and employees alike, particularly as the centre of Bury St Edmunds continues to get busier in the light of the additional residenrial development.”

Mr O’Rourke added that the company would ensure that clients who normally visit its offices on foot or by public transport would be accommodated. The company will initially occupy the restored Suffolk Long Barn and after a bespoke office block