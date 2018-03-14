Aron in top 60 at challenge

Mildenhall College Academy student Aron Mazey was among the 60 top scoring students from 41,372 entrants in his age group in the UK BEBRAS Computational Thinking Challenge.

The year seven student was invited to the Department of Computer Science at the University of Oxford as a 10 to 12 age group finalist in a UK-wide computing competition.

The challenge, supported by Google, is a problem-solving contest with questions on computer science topics.

Aron said: “The challenge was difficult but I expected it to be. I think I did quite well but I can always improve.“