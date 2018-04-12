Are we in Weston Ditch yet?

The latest attempt to identify a road in West Row has been dubbed a ‘cock up’ by a parish councillor.

Last year Forest Heath District Council put up signs saying Cow and Sheep Drove, as it is shown on many maps, but some locals call it Weston Ditch, including parish councillor Gerald Taylor-Balls whose father was born in what was then a separate hamlet 120 years ago.

Those signs were removed and the parish council agreed to accept what the people living there want but Cllr Taylor-Balls says new signs saying “Cow and Sheep Drove leading to Weston Ditch” are confusing delivery drivers.

“They’re the same at each end but there’s nothing to say you’ve arrived in Weston Ditch,” he said. “The whole thing is a cock up.

“I was talking to someone in the village shop and there was a lorry driver looking for Weston Ditch – he’d been down there and couldn’t find it because there’s nothing to say you’re there.

“We’ve lost Weston Ditch.”

A Forest Heath spokesman said the name was used on maps and added: “Canvassing of residents along this road identified a clear majority in favour of Cow and Sheep Drove and the road generally goes by that name.”