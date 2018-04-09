Apply to join Question Time audience when BBC show visits Bury St Edmunds

Political debate programme Question Time is visiting Bury St Edmunds for the first time later this month.

The production company behind the popular BBC programme, which is presented by David Dimbleby, is appealing for members of the public to apply to be a part of the audience on April 26.

The show will be broadcast from The Athenaeum, on Angel Hill, with about 100 people in the audience selected to ensure political balance.

Panel members for the Bury show are still to be confirmed, but there will be a representative of the Government and opposition party, as well as representatives from other political parties, political commentators and well-known public figures.

The first Question Time was broadcast in September 1979, and David Dimbleby took the helm in 1994, but this is its first visit to the town.

David said: “I am very much looking forward to bringing Question Time to Bury St Edmunds for the first time. What really matters is that we have a lively audience who want to speak their mind. It’s a chance for people in Bury to get their voice heard not just by politicians, but right across the UK.”

If you live in Bury or the surrounding area, apply to be part of the audience at bbc.co.uk/questiontime or call 0330 1239988