Appeal for information after burglaries in Wattisham

Police are appealing for information after two burglaries in Wattisham.

At some point between 3pm and 4.45pm on Thursday January 4, the offenders forced entry to a property on Chestnut Avenue, causing damage to a door.

Following an untidy search of the premises, the offenders stole an amount of gold jewellery.

On the same day at approximately 4.30pm, an offender forced entry to a property on the same road but was disturbed and left empty handed.

A man was seen in the area around the time of the offences, described as: male, of average height, aged late 20s or early 30s, clean shaven and with short dark hair that is wavy or curly on top. He was wearing black tracksuit bottoms, with a black long-sleeved coat with pockets.

Police are appealing for witnesses, or anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area at the time.

Contact Suffolk Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting crime reference numbers 37/832/18 and 37/840/18.