Appeal for board games for new community drop-in group in Stowmarket

A community drop-in group for people to socialise will launch at Stowmarket’s United Reformed Church this month.

Hot drinks, board games, bingo and a book exchange will be available at the drop-in which will be held fortnightly on a Monday from 10.30am to 12.30pm starting on February 26.

Jam Community Pot has set up the group in conjunction with the church.

Michelle Frost, who runs Jam with Jill Roberts, said everybody is welcome at the drop-in. She is appealing for board games and jigsaws, which can be left at the church, in Ipswich Street.

Michelle said: “It’s just so there’s somewhere for people to go.

“You can just come in and borrow one of the books in the book exchange, have a cup of tea and play a game of cards or something.

“The ambition is that if this takes off, it will turn into a lunch club.”

Jam recently organised a Christmas Day lunch at the church and a trip to the pantomine at the Theatre Royal, in Bury St Edmunds.

A committee meeting will be held on February 24 at 10.30am at The Mix, in Ipswich Street, Stowmarket.

To join the committee, contact Michelle on 07810456512 .