Apex prepares to host another Fashion Fusion

Fashion Fusion is returning to the Apex in May for a night of fun, fashion and fizz in aid of St Nicholas Hospice Care.

Since the first show in 2011, the event, which will be held on May 4 this year, has raised over £30,000 for the charity which provides support to those with terminal and long-term illnesses.

Models will strut their stuff in outfits donated by 11 independent and high street retailers , including Five Six Blue Boutique, Lizzy Hall, Javelin, Hobbs, Mistral, Elizabeth Gash, Dapper Fox, Cabana, Trete and House of Snow.

Students from West Suffolk College will also take to the catwalk to showcase their own designs and creations.

Abby Mayes, hospice corporate fundraiser, said: “This year’s Fashion Fusion is already shaping up to be a great event. The response we have had from retailers willing to support us has been fantastic.

“Events like Fashion Fusion make a huge difference to us and we are so grateful for everyone’s backing.”

The show will kick off at 7.30pm, with a drinks reception and the chance to peruse fashion and beauty stalls in the lounge from 7pm.

Ian Clarke, marketing and sales manager at The Apex, said: “I’m very excited. It’s a lovely opportunity for the team at The Apex to do something with the hospice and make a difference in the community.”

Tickets cost £18. To buy, visit www.theapex.co.uk or call 01284 758000.