Anti-terrorism campaign call to report suspicious activity supported by Norfolk and Suffolk Police

Suffolk and Norfolk Police are backing the latest phase of the national Action Counters Terrorism campaign, which was launched today.

The two forces ask the public alert to suspicious activity to help prevent terrorist atrocities.

Launching the latest ACT campaign, the new head of UK Counter Terrorism Policing, the Metropolitan Police’s Assistant Commissioner of Specialist Operations Neil Basu said a fifth of public reports of suspicious activity resulted in useful intelligence.

The new campaign features a 60-second film, based on real foiled plots, showing examples of terrorist-related activity and behaviour.

Detective Superintendent Glen Channer, head of counter terrorism for the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit, said: “Everyone has a role to play in helping to prevent terrorist attacks and we are fully supporting of this national campaign which aims to encourage people to report any suspicious behaviour.

“Any information, no matter how small, could ultimately help prevent a lethal attack.”

You can report it on 101 or at www.gov.uk/ACT