Anger over reversing lorries in town centre

A Bury St Edmunds resident is concerned about delivery lorries turning on his road after pedestrians were ‘pinned up against the wall’ to avoid being hit.

David Ward, who lives in Brentgovel Street, said lorries had come within inches of the front of his house while unloading for nearby shops.

Pedestrians have also had to move out of the way to avoid being hit, even in the pedestrianised area of the road where there are Grade II-listed buildings and several cafes with outdoor seating areas.

“The lorries are forced to do three-point turns which means they have to mount the pavements and, in doing so, come really close to pedestrians and houses. They are at risk of doing serious damage and putting people in real danger,” he said.

“I appreciate that they’ve got deliveries and I’m sure they know what they’re doing but everyone has a bad day and this is not the area for that to happen.”

Mr Ward initially raised his concerns with St Edmundsbury Borough Council, which said that it had ‘insufficient resources to assess the situation unless there is actionable damage or danger to pedestrians’.

“It worries me that they need something to happen before action can be taken,” said Mr Ward.

“Prevention is always better in my opinion. I am worried that someone is going to be hit or the front of my house ripped off and I don’t want either to happen.

“I’ve seen residents pinned up against the walls while lorries are reversing and people in wheelchairs have even had to dodge them. It’s just getting a bit ridiculous.”

The issue was referred to Highways at Suffolk County Council for investigation.

A county council spokesman said: “Vehicles over the 7.5 tonne weight limit are permitted to load and unload along Brentgovel Street, which is clearly signposted.

“However, parking is not allowed and this, along with acts of dangerous or reckless driving, should be reported to Suffolk Police.”

Mr Ward has also contacted the police about the excessive noise caused by the lorries, which start unloading in the early hours of the morning, finishing at around 7.30am, three times a week.

“The police said there was nothing they could do but I’m sure if I was making that much noise that early in the morning, I’d be getting a call from them,” he said.