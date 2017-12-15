An early present for Henry’s Holiday Help

A Bury St Edmunds charity has received its biggest ever donation so that it can help more families who have a child diagnosed with cancer.

Henry’s Holiday Help was given £10,000 by Music Sales, in Dettingen Way, after being picked by their charity trust.

Trust chairman and director of Music Sales, Ian Morgan, said: “This year we put out a note to our employees in the UK, asking them for their nominations.

“When the trust heard about Henry’s Holiday Help every man and woman said they should have this money, what they do is remarkable.” The charity was set up in 2014 by couple, Katie and Philip Dalgoutte, after their son, Henry, was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

They offer other families with children diagnosed with cancer in West Suffolk, a grant to help make their lives easier and have given out £18,000 since it began.

Katie said: “We are incredibly grateful in being chosen. We are a small charity compared to the bigger good causes in Bury, this will make a huge difference to the families we support.”

The plans for the money include setting up a support group in partnership with West Suffolk Hospital.

To find out about Henry’s Holiday Help or to donate, go to henrysholidayhelp.org.uk