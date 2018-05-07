American adventure for cyclist

Green Light Trust charity trustee Mark Pritchard of Stanton is set to cycle 3,400 miles across America from Los Angeles to Boston.

Mark – also known as Captain Century after he completed 60 100-mile rides to celebrate his 60th birthday – is starting the epic adventure on Sunday, May 13.

He is challenging himself to ride through 15 states over the course of 44 days.

Mark said: “It was in the back of my mind for a long time to do the ride, so I thought I should stop dreaming and have a go.”

Green Light Trust is an environmental education charity founded in Lawshall. It helps people to learn about the natural environment supporting their mental health. Mark said: “Being able to do something that I really enjoy while at the same time raising money for a fantastic charity feels like the perfect combination.”

To donate to Mark, go to https://uk.virgin moneygiving.com/CaptainCentury.